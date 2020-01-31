Bellevue Fire Department seeing positive impacts of 24/7 staffing

We first told you in August about the Bellevue Fire Department's plan to move to 24-7 staffing.

Previously the department was not staffed after five at night on any given day.

“The guys are still getting used to it,” said Fire Chief, Jack Mlnarik. “You can tell that some of these calls when they're waking up at night. I don't think they realized how many times you wake up. When you go from your normal 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. to around the clock.”

Last year, there were about 1,500 calls for emergency service in the Village.

Of those, 947 calls were for fire service.

When the station was not staffed, it would take firefighters about 14 minutes to respond to a call from home. Now the average response time is about seven minutes.

To accommodate having a crew at the station 24 hours a day, they had to do a little rearranging of office space.

“We changed some office space into living quarters, so we were able to be fiscally responsible on that end too,” said Mlnarik.

The new shifts also allows firefighters to do more training and community engagement.

“It allows the training to be more in house, meaning we can train in a classroom, but it allows, during the day now, more time if we need to get out and do more specialized training,” said Captain, David Dellemann.

“Another benefit of them being here; just the other day we had somebody come over that lives close by. They had a medical emergency with one of their family members. If somebody wouldn't have been here, that would have been 3-4-5 minutes wasted because they come running to the fire station,” said Mlnarik.

The Chief says it’s also put them in a better position to help out Brown County EMS.

“All of our individuals are trained as EMTs. So, if we get to the scene before them, which does happen…we’re able to provide that medical care right away,” said Mlnarik. “That’s something that wouldn’t happen before, because we wouldn’t have the people here.”

