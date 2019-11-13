Bellevue Fire Department protects apartment building from car fire

Bellevue firefighters credit a quick response for preventing a car fire from spreading to an apartment building just about 10 feet away.

Bellevue Fire and Rescue responded to an emergency call to Princeton Place apartments on Westminster Drive just before 6:30 Wednesday night. Brown County deputies evacuated tenants.

Crews contained the fire, though the car is totaled. The apartment building sustained about $500 worth of damage.

The fire department was ready with an aerial ladder truck and two engines on the scene in case the flames spread to the building.

What caused the car fire is under investigation.