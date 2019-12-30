Bellevue Fire Department begins 24/7 service

The Village of Bellevue has officially transitioned into 24/7 staffing.

In a Facebook post Monday morning, the village said, "At 7:00 this morning, we ushered in a new era in Bellevue. We are proud to announce that when the crew walked through the doors this morning, they began working the first 24 hour shift in Bellevue Fire Department's history. Bellevue fire will now provide a full-time 3 person engine 24/7/365. Stay tuned for our future meet the crew posts."

In October, the Village Board unanimously approved a three-year contract for firefighters ahead of the 24/7 emergency response.

As Action 2 News first alerted viewers in August, the village's growing population required around-the-clock emergency response. Since 2003, when Bellevue incorporated into a village, its population has nearly doubled to more than 16,000 people.

Bellevue Fire-Rescue says a fully staffed department will "drastically cut response times."

“When we're here, it's anywhere from 5-6 minutes would be a good average when you look at the area we cover. When we're not, you're looking at anywhere from 12-13 minutes, and that's a substantial difference,” Fire Chief Jack Mlnarik told Action 2 News.

On average, the fire department responds to more than 800 calls a year.

Bellevue Fire Station 1 was previously staffed from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. on weekends.