Bees brought in to make downtown Green Bay their home

You can expect to see more bees in downtown Green Bay this summer, but you can also expect them to be busy going about their business.

On Broadway Inc. says it's purchasing and installing hives to support two colonies of honeybees on top of the newly renovated Rail Yard building on N. Broadway.

The bees will pollinate downtown decorations and neighborhood flowers.

"Pollinators are an important part of our ecosystem and are often not given the necessary conditions to thrive in an urban setting," Tawny Casey, On Broadway's organizer for this project, said. "This can affect other parts of the ecosystems, such as flowers and native plantings, from thriving as well."

On Broadway cites Milwaukee and Chicago among cities that have embraced urban bee colonies.

The Green Bay project received funding from the Current Young Professionals group. It was one of the favorite projects voted on by people in the community to receive a micro-grant last fall.