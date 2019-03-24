Beaver Dam shooting leads to death

A shooting ended in the death of a woman this Saturday.

The woman has been identified as Stacia F. Hollinshead from Sycamore Illinois. The shooting took place on the 300th block of East Third Street. The police have been in contact with Hollinshead’s family.

The shooter has been identified as Ulisses W. Medina Espinosa, who is Beaver Dam resident. He has been taken into custody at the Dodge County Dentation Facility.

This is a developing story and the incident is currently being considered a homicide.