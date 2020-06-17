Beaver Dam motorcyclist suffers serious head injuries after hitting deer

A Beaver Dam motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after he hit a deer in the roadway in Dodge County.

At about 11:15 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a crash between a motorcycle and deer on State Highway 73 north of County Highway G.

A 41-year-old Beaver Dam man was traveling north on STH 73 and was unable to avoid hitting a deer in the roadway. The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike.

The Sheriff's Office says the operator was not wearing a helmet. He suffered "critical, life-threatening injuries" to his head.

The man, who was not identified, was airlifted to UW-Madison Hospital.

The Sheriff's Office does not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Another man who was riding with the group of motorcycles was arrested for OWI.

No names were released.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says June is the month when drivers are most likely to be injured in a deer-vehicle crash. That's because of increased deer activity. Females are searching for places to give birth and young deer separate from their mothers, according to the DOT.

The DOT says deer are most active in early morning and evening hours.

If you see a deer cross in your path, watch for more.

If you're on a motorcycle, the DOT recommends slowing down, braking firmly and swerving if necessary to avoid hitting the deer.

The DOT recommends car and truck drivers avoid swerving.