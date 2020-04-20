Beaver Dam man found dead near his boat in Green Lake County

Authorities in Green Lake County say they're investigating a water related death on Spring Lake in the Town of Kingston.

According to the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to help officers with the Beaver Dam Police Department find a 42-year-old man who had gone fishing in the Kingston area on Saturday.

Deputies were able to find the man's vehicle at 12:37 p.m., and after they weren't able to find anyone associated with the vehicle, they started to search the lake.

Eventually, rescue units found Jacob Friede, 42, of Beaver Dam face down in an area of lake vegetation near his small overturned skiff.

Friede was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office, as well as the Green Lake County Coroner's Office.