‘Beauty bandit’ accused of stealing wigs that help cancer patients from Colo. store

The owners of a costume store in Colorado are hoping a woman dubbed the “beauty bandit” will be caught after she allegedly stole two wigs that could have benefitted cancer patients.

The owners of a Colorado costume store say a female customer stole two wigs that could have benefitted cancer patients. (Source: The Life of the Party/KDVR/Tribune/CNN)

Marcia and Brandon Lilly own The Life of the Party, a costume store in Fort Collins, that they say is home to the largest selection of wigs in northern Colorado.

The couple says on July 9, a female customer wearing a pink T-shirt ripped them off after spending nearly an hour in the store. The woman allegedly bought a pair of tights then asked to use the bathroom.

"She seemed very nice. She was asking about our kid. She was asking about the store,” Marcia Lilly said.

But Marcia Lilly says the woman was just waiting for the right opportunity. She allegedly stole two wigs.

"You could very distinctly see her in the camera look and see that I was on the phone and then make the decision to go,” Marcia Lilly said.

The wigs are not just a monetary loss for the business but also a loss for people in need.

"One of the companies we carry, they donate. For every wig they sell or we sell, they will donate a wig for free to a cancer patient,” Marcia Lilly said. “It’s not just taking from us. It’s taking from people in need who couldn’t maybe afford a wig otherwise.”

The Lillys are hoping someone in the community will recognize the “beauty bandit” from surveillance footage and help get her off the streets.

"Keep an eye out, but be aware: she’s probably wearing a wig,” Brandon Lilly said, jokingly.

Officials are asking anyone who may have information on the case to call Larimer County Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2019 KDVR, Tribune, The Life of the Party via CNN. All rights reserved.