Bear killed illegally in Shawano County

People in the town of Richmond said they were upset to hear an adult black bear was killed last week

The garden in Jean See's back yard would periodically be a hang out spot for the mama bear and her three cubs.

"She was real gentle like I said," See said. "She would eat and then take off, you know."

The bears were like neighborhood pets for people living in the area.

"I was kind of afraid at first, but yet it was kind of like a cool experience to actually see her in our small community," Kim Zastrow said.

But that's been taken away since the mama bear was killed last week.

"We're heartbroken," said See. "Everyone is upset and missing them. I mean it was a treat."

An investigation by the DNR found that the mama bear was killed illegally.

"She's a mother." said Zastrow. "Who would do that with three cubs? I mean her babies..she wasn't hurting anybody."

Shawano Sheriff Adam Bieber posted on Facebook saying they have taken enforcement action against the person responsible for the killing -and the three cubs were captured and relocated to a licensed rehab facility.

"She didn't want anything," said See. "She was just looking for food. So that's what's so sad."