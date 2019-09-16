Bear Creek man killed in rollover crash

The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who was killed in a Sunday crash as Cory Guyette.

The 25-year-old Bear Creek man was a passenger in a truck that overturned in the Town of Lebabnon.

At about 5:58 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a one-vehicle crash on County Highway T at Nicolai Road.

Investigators say a pickup truck driven by Cord Guyette, 24, failed to make a turn in the road, rolled and came to rest in a ditch.

Cory Guyette was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Cord Guyette was extricated from the vehicle and airlifted to a Neenah hospital.

The Sheriff's Office says the crash remains under investigation.