Bear Creek issues boil water advisory after water main break

The Village of Bear Creek has issued a boil water advisory after a water main break.

The break happened Wednesday morning. The village experienced a loss of water pressure. That poses a risk of contamination of drinking water.

The village says residents should boil or use bottled water for drinking, food preparation and making ice.

Water should be heated to a rolling boil for at least one minute before use.

The village is working to restore water pressure and will then flush the water mains to get rid of potential contamination.

Water samples will be sent to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for testing. The village must collect samples for two straight days.

Once the DNR gives the all clear, the notice will be lifted.