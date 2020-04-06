BayCare Clinic Century canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

This year's BayCare Clinic Bayshore to Lakeshore bike tour has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Event organizers announced the event's cancellation late Monday afternoon.

The bike ride was supposed to take place on Saturday, June sixth.

The event has 100, 60, 30, or 1.5 mile bike courses through Brown, Kewaunee and Door counties.

Event organizers say everyone who has registered for the 2020 event will receive full refunds, including those who had ordered a commemorative jersey with their registration.

Organizers add there will be ways to celebrate the event, and anyone who wanted to participate should watch the event social media accounts, as well as the e-mail newsletter.

Last year, more than 800 people registered for the event, which is designed for families and individuals who want to enjoy a low-impact, outdoors experience.

Next year's event is scheduled for June 5, with registration opening on January 4.