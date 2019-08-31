Bay Port's Ingold makes Raiders' roster

Former Bay Port HS star and Wisconsin Badger fullback Alec Ingold is an NFL player—for the regular season. Ingold makes the Oakland Raiders final 53-man roster on Saturday, surviving the final cuts.

Rookie Alec Ingold wins the FB battle as #Raiders release Keith Smith — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) August 31, 2019

Ingold went undrafted in April, but quickly signed with the Raiders, whose coaching staff coached Ingold at the Senior Bowl. He has impressed this summer, catching 5 passes during the preseason.

The AP and Gatorade Wisconsin High School Player of the Year in 2014 at Bay Port High School, Ingold originally committed to play at Northern Illinois, but changed course and signed with the Badgers. He played all 4 seasons at Wisconsin, finishing with 21 total touchdowns. Now he is an NFL fullback.

Ingold told WBAY’s Dave Schroeder prior to the Packers-Raiders preseason game on August 22nd what making an NFL roster would mean to him. “I think you just start off playing football that's the goal. You have those dreams and aspirations and to have that come to fruition is pretty cool,” said Ingold. “You just take it one day at a time at this point. Hopefully you can share those experiences with family members and the community. All that stuff would be pretty fun.”

He will have a lot of fun on October 20th. That is when the Raiders will play the Packers at Lambeau Field, in Ingold’s hometown.

