Bay Port dominates Ashwaubenon 55-0, highlights and scores

Bay Port and Ashwaubenon met in the Operation Football: Game of the Week, but the battle of un-beatens proved to be a one-side affair with the Pirates running away with it 55-0 to improve to 7-0 on the season.

Bay Port Senior defensive end Max Meeuwsen had three sacks in the first half for Bay Port, helping his team pitch its 4th consecutive shutout and 5th in 7 games this season.

Bay Port has outscored its last four foes 216-0.

The Pirates led 41-0 at the half after punishing runs the quarterback Andrew Thomas and running back Isaiah Gash, coupled with aerial mastery as well.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Scores are listed alphabetically by winner

Abbotsford 28, Greenwood 22

Algoma 46, Gibraltar 22

Almond-Bancroft 40, Wild Rose 0

Amherst 36, Manawa 7

Appleton North 31, Appleton East 24

Auburndale 26, Mayville 8

Baldwin-Woodville 44, Ellsworth 26

Bangor 56, Riverdale 0

Bay Port 55, Ashwaubenon 0

Belmont 61, Williams Bay 0

Benton 38, Boscobel 6

Benton/Shullsburg 38, Boscobel 6

Black Hawk 51, Southwestern 0

Bonduel 42, Shiocton 0

Brillion 27, Two Rivers 20

Brookfield Central 28, Brookfield East 14

Bruce 24, Prairie Farm 14

Cashton 26, New Lisbon 14

Cedar Grove-Belgium 56, Mishicot 6

Chilton 49, Valders 0

Coleman 50, Crandon 0

Columbus 14, Lodi 10

De Soto 53, North Crawford 0

DeForest 49, Baraboo 14

Denmark 42, Luxemburg-Casco 28

Durand 47, Colfax 6

Eau Claire Memorial 35, Eau Claire North 0

Edgar 62, Rib Lake/Prentice 0

Edgerton 34, East Troy 0

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 74, McDonell Central 22

Evansville 40, Big Foot 14

Fall River 35, Deerfield 14

Franklin 41, Kenosha Tremper 0

Freedom 23, Little Chute 0

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 36, Wautoma 0

Gilman 64, Assumption 0

Glenwood City 31, Fall Creek 20

Grantsburg 48, Elmwood/Plum City 0

Green Bay Preble 28, Notre Dame 14

Greenfield 28, Cudahy 0

Hartford Union 14, Whitefish Bay 7

Hayward 26, St. Croix Falls 14

Highland 43, Kickapoo/LaFarge 8

Hillsboro 30, Necedah 12

Holmen 41, La Crosse Logan 0

Homestead 24, Port Washington 7

Hortonville 49, Oshkosh North 7

Hudson 40, Rice Lake 8

Hurley 47, Tomahawk 8

Iola-Scandinavia 35, Oconto 0

Johnson Creek 26, Randolph 0

Kaukauna 31, Appleton West 21

Kettle Moraine 48, Waukesha South 7

Kewaskum 28, Campbellsport 6

Kewaunee 42, Southern Door 6

Kiel 54, Roncalli 12

Lake Mills 49, Lakeside Lutheran 14

Lancaster 50, Iowa-Grant 6

Laona-Wabeno 52, Gillett 0

Loyal 6, Athens 0

Madison Memorial 49, Beloit Memorial 0

Madison West 55, Janesville Parker 0

Marquette University 41, Hamilton 20

Marshall 20, Waterloo 9

Marshfield 25, Wausau West 7

McFarland 35, Clinton 0

Medford Area 27, Antigo 0

Menasha 48, Green Bay West 13

Menomonee Falls 50, Wauwatosa East 9

Middleton 42, Janesville Craig 7

Milwaukee Hamilton 12, Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 6, OT

Milwaukee Pulaski 48, Milwaukee Madison 8

Mineral Point 52, Aquinas 22

Mondovi 53, Boyceville 0

Monona Grove 21, Oregon 7

Monroe 34, Milton 28

Mosinee 21, Rhinelander 20

Muskego 24, Mukwonago 7

New Berlin Eisenhower 42, West Allis Central 6

New Berlin West 56, Pius XI Catholic 0

New Glarus 21, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 6

New London 37, Xavier 21

Northland Pines 42, Northern Elite 14

Northwestern 69, Cameron 0

Omro 42, North Fond du Lac 6

Onalaska 37, West Salem 6

Osceola 41, Prescott 6

Osseo-Fairchild 43, Altoona 0

Palmyra-Eagle 35, Markesan 14

Pardeeville 14, Dodgeland 9

Pewaukee 45, Wisconsin Lutheran 26

Phillips 36, Chequamegon 22

Platteville 55, Dodgeville 6

Plymouth 44, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0

Port Edwards 42, Tri-County 12

Potosi/Cassville 50, Pecatonica/Argyle 6

Prairie du Chien 20, Viroqua 14

Pulaski 33, Green Bay Southwest 0

Random Lake 21, Ozaukee 18

Regis 40, Colby 9

Richland Center 20, Westby 18

Ripon 14, Winneconne 13

River Falls 37, Chippewa Falls 20

River Ridge 21, Ithaca 6

River Valley 32, Arcadia 16

Saint Francis 38, Kenosha Christian Life 0

Sauk Prairie 19, Portage 0

Sevastopol 42, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 14

Shawano 21, Oconto Falls 14

Sheboygan Falls 38, New Holstein 18

Sheboygan North 13, Sheboygan South 7

Slinger 28, Grafton 14

South Milwaukee 30, Brown Deer 8

Sparta 38, La Crosse Central 33

Spencer 28, Cadott 22

Spring Valley 27, Elk Mound 0

St. Marys Springs 31, Laconia 6

Stratford 53, Marathon 0

Sun Prairie 47, Madison East 14

Superior 14, Menomonie 13

Thorp 42, Owen-Withee 0

Verona Area 54, Madison La Follette 13

Waterford 41, Delavan-Darien 6

Watertown Luther Prep 26, Poynette 21

Waukesha West 30, Oconomowoc 7

Waunakee 42, Reedsburg Area 28

Waupaca 55, Green Bay East 6

West De Pere 49, Seymour 0

Westosha Central 21, Elkhorn Area 13

Whitnall 54, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 3

Wilmot Union 35, Burlington 34

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 35, Stevens Point 21

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 31, Weyauwega-Fremont 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Fox Valley Lutheran def. Clintonville - forfeit