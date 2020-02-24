Bay Port High School, Brown Co. Sheriff investigating social media threat

Bay Port High School officials are working with the Brown County Sheriff's Office after a student contacted them about a threat to the school.

According to Mike Frieder, the Principal of Bay Port High School, they were informed sometime on Monday by a concerned student about a threat to the school that was posted on social media.

Frider says the post was made by a student who doesn't currently attend classes at Bay Port.

In a letter sent to Bay Port families, Frieder wrote that "after discussing the post with the School Resource Officers and the Brown County Sheriff's Department, they were able to identify the source of the post, and that they are continuing to be in contact with the Sheriff's Office to offer support as requested."

Parents were also encouraged in the letter to start a conversation with their children about how making threats of any form are serious, as well as using social media appropriately.