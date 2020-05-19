Bay Park Square Mall to reopen Wednesday

WBAY has obtained a letter sent to shop owners at Bay Park Square Mall, which states the mall will be reopening on Wednesday, May 20.

In the letter sent by Tracy Vassallo, the General Manager of Bay Park Square Mall, it states mall officials plan on reopening properties as quickly and as safely as possible.

The letter states the mall will have modified hours, which are 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The letter didn't state how long the modified hours would be in effect for.

Shop owners were told to contact mall security to access the building.

In addition, shop owners were told to let mall officials know when they plan to open store doors.

Vassallo wrote she will be following up with other specific requirements or recommendations which may be issued by local municipalities.

Bay Park Square Mall will be opening its doors the same day as Fox River Mall.