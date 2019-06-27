Bay Beach project raising money during Big Wheel kickoff

Bay Beach Amusement Park's Big Wheel is almost ready to go.

The park is selling tickets to be one of the first riders on the 100-foot-tall Ferris Wheel in Green Bay.

On Tuesday, July 2, the park is offering fans the chance to be one of the first 600 people to ride the Big Wheel. Each ticket is $50. Proceeds go to Friends of Bay Beach, Inc. That's the group responsible for the Bay Beach renovation project.

Along with bragging rights, ticket holders will get a commemorative T-shirt, free popcorn, free cotton candy, bottled water, and commemorative ticket and photo.

You can purchase tickets for the Big Wheel event at the Main Ticket Booth at Bay Beach Amusement Park.

The Big Wheel is the product of Chance Rides. It was constructed over the last year in Wichita, Kansas.

The Big Wheel is wheelchair-accessible.

"It was very important as far as the park in general that we be able to include everyone," says Jason Arnoldi, park manager. "This year for the wheel we made sure that we had a wheelchair-accessible gondola."