Bay Beach Wildlife staff to provide "important update" on Clover the hedgehog

The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary will hold a news conference Monday to provide "an important update" on missing hedgehog Clover.

The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Nature Center. Action 2 News will carry the news conference live on our Facebook page.

On February 21, the three-year-old hedgehog was stolen from her cage at the Wildlife Sanctuary.

Action 2 News found out that Clover has a special role at the Wildlife Sanctuary.

"Clover needed some special needs and we're able to provide that, and Clover goes out on programs, she goes out in the community, she's been with us a little over a year, and we just have fallen in love with her. She's been a great addition," says Lori Bankson, Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary Curator of Animals.

Stay with Action 2 News for updates on this developing story.