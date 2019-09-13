Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary says goodbye to Mike Reed

Mike Reed has decided to retire now that the latest major facility project at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary has been completed.

Reed had been there for more than 34 years starting as the Curator of Animals and working his way up to become the Sanctuary Director in 2011. The completion of the Dick Resch & Family Nature and Conservation Center was the way he decided to wrap up his career.

“It wouldn’t be possible to capture in a few words what Mike has done for the Sanctuary throughout his tenure,” stated Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich.

Reed adds, “Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary is a community jewel. It’s great to see all of the support the Sanctuary receives from the community.”

Among Reeds accomplishments include facility expansions and improvements, a nature-based 4k, the R-PAWS program, community collaborations, and program expansions.

Reed is going to continue working with the Friends of the Wildlife Sanctuary while it finishes up its part on the new Dick Resch & Family Nature and Conversation Center.