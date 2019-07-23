Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary helps 150 animals impacted by storms

Fallen trees caused major damage as a result of storms on Friday and Saturday. Losing those trees leaves many nesting animals in Northeast Wisconsin without a home.

Animals on the ground in the path of trees that came down also suffered a wide range of injuries.

A two-week-old red squirrel lost her home and her family in the storms. She is now one of more than 150 animals admitted to Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in less than 72 hours.

"We were not ready. Usually we can read the weather," said Lori Bankson, curator of animals at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary. "We knew the hot stuff was coming in. We were ready for those extreme temperatures, but with these extreme storms really coming out of nowhere from Friday night and then two more from Saturday, we prepared as much as we could."

Even as the cages on site fill up, Bankson reminds people to report wild animals in need of help right away. She adds that doing so is not only the right thing to do, but it is also what the law requires.

"According to state statutes, the public only has 24 hours from when they find an animal to get it to somebody that can help them," said Bankson. "That's exactly what Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary was founded on and what we're here to help with."

That helps starts with one simple phone call.

"Our number one concern is that the people are safe. We also want to make sure the animals are safe and only the ones that necessarily have to come in make it in in a timely manner," said Bankson.

Whether the rehabilitation lasts days, weeks, or months, the goal is the same for every animal that is treated.

"Every animal that comes through our doors, our goal is to make sure they're healthy and they return to the wild and can be successful and be part of our beautiful wildlife here in Wisconsin," said Bankson.