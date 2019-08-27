Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary expands nature-based 4K program

Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary's nature-based 4K program is set to double in size when school starts next week.

Action 2 News got a first peek inside the new, state-of-the-art addition to the rustic nature center.

Thanks to fundraising efforts by the Friends of the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary, the $3.5 million Dick Resch and Family Learning and Conservation Center is ready to be unveiled.

The 13,000 square foot, two-story building will serve both children and the community as a whole.

"This upper level is a large gathering space that we can use for large school groups, our special events, but then also an income-generating rental space for meetings, weddings," Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary's Mike Reed showed us.

The lower level is completely dedicated to the wildlife sanctuary's popular nature-based four-year-old kindergarten -- and separate and secure from all other public functions.

"We've had a waiting list for so many years and such high demand that now we're able to accommodate that waiting list. We're going from enrollment of 40 to 80 this year, and we have the capacity to go to 120 if the demand is there."

Reed says the 4K program offers children a healthy atmosphere -- mentally and physically.

"Four-year-olds don't want to sit in a classroom for three hours," Reed said. "We spend 60-, 80 percent of our time outdoors with them. We do all the same kindergarten readiness, so they learn their numbers and letters and writing their name, but you can do that out in nature, you can count goose eggs or chipmunks and look for letters and draw it in the sand."

Reed says the classrooms are about two weeks from being ready. The students will transition into them in late September.