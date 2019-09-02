Bay Beach Amusement Park goes to weekends only

As summer fades, Labor Day was the last chance to enjoy a weekday at Bay Beach Amusement Park.

After Labor Day, the Green Bay park moves to fall hours. It will only be open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The park closes for the season at the end of September.

It plans to host a special "Boo Beach" event October 11 and 12.

The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation is raising donations to restore a sand beach along the bay shore, where the city is also planning to build a boardwalk and pier. The city bonded $5 million towards the $7 million cost, and the state contributed a $100,000 coastal management grant.