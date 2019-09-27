Bat tests positive for rabies in Menasha; one person receiving treatment

A bat has tested positive for rabies within the City of Menasha.

The Menasha Health Department says the bat was turned over for testing after two dogs and their owner were exposed to the infected bat. Exposure includes bites from an infected bat or saliva entering a scratch, wound, or mucous membrane.

The dogs are under quarantine at this time. The owner is undergoing rabies treatment.

The city says it has been at least six years since an animal submitted for testing came back positive for rabies.

The health department shared these tips to reduce your risk of getting rabies:

• Vaccinate dogs, cats, ferrets and other animals against rabies and check to make sure their vaccines are up to date.

• Do not keep wild or exotic animals as pets

• Do not handle wild animals

• Teach your children to never handle wild or unfamiliar animals

• Prevent bats from entering your home by sealing cracks and gaps especially near the roof.

• If you or a family member gets bitten or scratched, wash the wound immediately with liberal amounts of soap and water and report to your physician, urgent care, and emergency room as soon as possible. Report to the Menasha Police Department if the exposure involved your dog or cat. Any exposure or possible exposure should be discussed with the Menasha Health Department as soon as possible following the incident.

• If your pet has been in a fight with, or is found with a bat please contact your veterinarian and the Menasha Health Department immediately.

You cannot get rabies from a bat flying nearby or from bat guano.

to learn more about bats and rabies.