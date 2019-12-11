Basement fire blamed on unattended candles

Firefighters are reminding everyone not to leave candles or any other open flame device unattended after they responded to a basement fire Wednesday evening.

The candles were left burning on the table and started the fire at a home on South Webster Avenue's 1900-block at about 5:30.

Firefighters hit the fire first through the basement windows, knocking down the flames, then they entered the basement to make sure the fire was completely snuffed out.

Everyone in the house was okay, and they were allowed back inside once the fire department vented the smoke out of the house with power fans.

Damage is estimated at $5,000.

The fire department also reminds people to make sure you have working smoke detectors.

