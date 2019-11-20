Bartender helps stop spread of fire at Kaukauna tavern

A bartender helped stop the spread of a fire at a Kaukauna tavern.

Late Tuesday night, the Kaukauna Fire Department was called to the The Roundabout Bar & Grill, 110 E. County Rd KK.

Smoke and fire were coming from a wall. A bartender used a fire extinguisher to prevent it from spreading.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke in the building and a small fire inside a wall. They quickly put it out.

The Kaukauna Fire Department says the cause was "electrical in nature." Damage is estimated at $8,500.