Bart Starr's son says public celebration of life will be planned in Green Bay

Bart Starr's family says it is beyond grateful for the outpouring of support following the legendary Packers quarterback's death Sunday at age 85.

Bart Starr Jr. talked with Action 2 News Monday about plans to honor his father.

Starr was surrounded by family and close friends in Alabama Sunday morning when he took his final breath.

"We were supremely grateful that we could be with him during his final hours. That meant more than you could imagine," Bart Jr. said.

Since his father's passing, Bart Jr. says both him and his mom, Cherry, have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.

"That's humbling in itself to think about how many people Dad positively impacted in such a way as to elicit this level of support. It's just remarkable," he said. "Much to be grateful for, and we can't express our appreciation enough for the way everybody was reached out to our entire family."

Bart Jr. says plans are being made to hold a private family funeral in the next week or so in Alabama.

Then, people in Wisconsin will be able to pay their respects.

"We will for sure do something of a public nature, a celebration of life up in Green Bay. I don't know exactly the time and place yet.... But you know about dad's affection for the fans, the organization, the many wonderful individuals he's met all across the state, so for to honor his wishes we really want to do something up there for those people. We know he would want that. We knew he had expressed that when he was with us, so that's an easy call."