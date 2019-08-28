Bart Starr's Super Bowl MVP Corvettes together for first time

Two Corvettes once owned by the great Bart Starr will be on display at Green Bay's Automobile Gallery.

It's the first time Starr's two Super Bowl MVP 'Vettes will be displayed together.

In 2014, Starr suffered two strokes and a heart attack. He spent five years in recovery until his death on May 26, 2019.

The Automobile Gallery teamed up with the Packers to make the Corvette display possible. The cars were awarded to Starr for winning MVP of Super Bowl I and Super Bowl II.

The 1967 Greenwood Green Corvette is owned by Packers fan Steve Altieri. The 1968 Rally Red Corvette is owned by Kris Erickson of Hortonville.

The Corvettes will travel to Rawhide Boys Ranch in New London Sept. 14 for the public celebration of Bart Starr. Bart and his wife, Cherry, helped found Rawhide. CLICK HERE to learn more about the Bart Starr celebration.

The Corvettes will return to the Automobile Gallery on Sept. 16.

Starr and Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw are the only players to win back-to-back Super Bowl MVP awards.

The Automobile Gallery is located at 400 South Adams Street. It's open Tuesday-Sunday, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.