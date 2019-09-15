Packers halftime ceremony honors Bart Starr

The Packers paid tribute Sunday to one of the team's greatest quarterbacks of all time. Fans, family, and even the NFL commissioner attended a halftime ceremony honoring the late Bart Starr.

It was only fitting that the Packers Pro Football Hall of Famer, coach, and community hero was celebrated at Lambeau field during the first home game of the season. Starr's old teammates like Jerry Kramer, Dave Robinson, and Paul Hornung attended the halftime ceremony alongside players like Brett Favre, who Starr used to coach.

"We are all indebted to Bart for all that he did for the Packers as a player, coach, and alumnus,” said Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy.

Indebted for the decades Starr spent shaping and maintaining the Packers legacy.

Starr being honored on the very field where he accomplished some of his greatest achievements was emotional for his wife Cherry and his fans.

"For 63 years, you have loved and embraced us and supported us and I am so grateful,” said Cherry.

"The ladies next to me were crying in the stands, it touched everybody,” said Packers fan Jim Zaccari after the ceremony. “It was awesome."

The Packers will dedicate this season to Starr. A decal of Starr's number 15 can be seen on fan's buttons, the player's helmets, and even on the field.

"I didn't watch Bart Starr play but I've seen the impact he's had and over the years of going from generation to generation,” said Preston Benedict. “From Starr, to Favre, and now Aaron, it's been fun to watch."

"His tribute to the Green Bay Packers and what he means to Packer nation,” said Zaccari. “I don't think we can do enough."

Starr's legacy will live on in Lambeau, and his family will never forget the people who supported him.

"I want to tell you how much I love you, and you will always have a special place in my heart,” said Cherry, speaking to the thousands of fans in the stadium.

