Barn destroyed during overnight fire, cause being investigated

Authorities say a barn in the Town of Russell has been destroyed following a fire during the overnight hours early Sunday morning.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, crews were called to a fire on Turba Ct. in the Town of Russell at 1:51 a.m.

Officials say they're still investigating the cause of the fire, which destroyed wood working equipment inside the building.

The building is considered a complete loss.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene.