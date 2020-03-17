Bar closures take place as many celebrate St. Patrick's Day

Bars across Wisconsin were told to close by 5 o'clock Tuesday afternoon, which took place as many people, especially in Irish pubs were celebrating St. Patrick's Day.

Later that night, College Avenue in Appleton was noticeably quiet, a number of places no longer doing business.

Those driving into downtown will see a flashing sign which gives an immediate warning of the public health emergency that's been enacted.

At the McGuinness Irish Pub customers we spoke to had mixed opinions of the closure.

"Five o'clock rolls around, everybody is going to be done. I know a lot of people who own bars and restaurants around here. They're all worried a little bit. They're going to close down. it's going to happen so get your fun in now, go home, eat your hamburger helper noodles and noodles and have a nice day," said Josh Johnson of Appleton.

Others were a bit more disappointed.

Jack Flynn of Appleton said,"I think that it's St. Patrick's day so everyone should be allowed to go out on St. Patrick's day and there should be no bar closed on St. Patrick's day. They should be able to go out all day."

Some bars with kitchens are hoping to stay open, and are promoting to go orders.

Rep. Dave Murphy, a Republican from the Town of Greenville says he's worried about the financial hardship many workers in the hospitality industry now face.

"We need people to keep going, to not be afraid and we don't want people to panic and I think going down to ten people at gatherings is a little extreme," added Murphy.

Others expect even more changes to come.

Keith Nerenhausen of Appleton told us, "And I think there will be a lot more house parties in Wisconsin, now on the weekend, instead of going out and stuff."

The announcement wasn't entirely unexpected.

Some bars did not even open Tuesday fearing the potential spread of the coronavirus.