Armed bank robbery in Pembine

The Marinette County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who robbed a bank in Pembine Monday afternoon. The man is considered armed and dangerous.

The robbery happened at about quarter after 1.

The robber was a tall, white man, 6'2" to 6'5". He had a thin to medium build. He wore a light blue jeans with a dark colored jacket or sweatshirt, brown or tan shoes, dark gloves, and covered his head in a dark, full-faced mask.

He might be driving a dark colored, mid-size SUV with silver, 5-spoke wheel covers. It was a mid- to late-model GMC, possibly an Acadia.

The sheriff's office says it is reviewing video of a suspect and the vehicle.