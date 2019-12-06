Banana duct-taped to wall sells for $120K

An art piece consisting of a banana duct-taped to a wall sold for $120,000.

It was made by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, who’s known for his off-the-wall work.

The piece is called “Comedian,” and it was displayed at Miami’s prestigious Art Basel art fair.

But what’s the message the artist is trying to get across?

Some believe the piece is mocking the art world and its inequalities. Others say not to overthink it.

There were actually three editions of the piece, and a third will likely collect the highest price: $150,000.

