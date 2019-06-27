Balloons released as birthday celebration for Dylun Tapio

The family of Dylun Tapio is taking the storms on Thursday as a sign their son is watching them from above.

The family of Dylun Tapio marks what would have been his 13th birthday releasing balloons near the pond where he drowned two days earlier (WBAY photo)

A crowd of Dylun's family and friends gathered near the detention pond where Dylun drowned to release balloons in celebration of his 13th birthday, which was Thursday.

As the clouds in the sky churned, the crowd held its ground and the balloons determined to release them exactly at 5:14 p.m., the time Dylun was born.

Just minutes before the release it started to rain hard, but the Tapios say it shows Dylun was there with them.

Thursday’s balloon release was a way for everyone to do something special for his birthday.

“It's been a hard day. The first thing I did when I woke up this morning is look over to the pond and wished him a happy birthday,” said Jason Tapio, Dylun’s dad.

The Tapios say they are overwhelmed by the community support.

The GoFundMe account for Dylun has already surpassed its goal of $2,000.

The family says they are still figuring out plans for a funeral.