Baldwin supports new North American trade agreement

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin says she'll vote for President Donald Trump's revamped North American free trade agreement.

Baldwin said in a statement Tuesday that Trump's version of new U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement fell short but she supports improvements House Democrats made to the pact and she can now vote for it.

She said the deal increases market access for Wisconsin dairy farmers and cheesemakers and called it a better agreement for farmers, manufacturers, businesses and workers than its predecessor pact.

