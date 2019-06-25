Baldwin reintroduces "Made in America Act"

Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin is reintroducing her "Made in America" legislation.

It identifies federal programs which fund infrastructure projects that aren't currently subject to "Buy America" standards.

The "Made in America Act" requires these projects use materials produced in the United States and support American jobs.

"In my mind, when we are paying taxpayer dollars, they ought to be supporting the U.S. economy directly," Sen. Baldwin told Action 2 News.

Sen. Baldwin was in De Pere last weekend to discuss the legislation. She says many local businesses have voiced support.