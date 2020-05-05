Baldwin: Small farms don't qualify for paycheck protection program, need help from federal government

Wisconsin U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin is calling for the national government to help struggling Wisconsin farmers.

Baldwin says many small farms don't qualify for the Small Business Administration's (SBA) paycheck protection program.

She added she has heard from struggling family farmers falling through the cracks.

"People are hanging on by a string and we really need to make sure that our small farms are small businesses and they ought to be able to qualify for these paycheck protection programs the way other small businesses can," says Baldwin.

The SBA says agricultural businesses will now be eligible for disaster loans.