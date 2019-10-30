Baldwin: Senate schedules hearing on vaping-related lung injuries

U.S. senators will be holding a hearing on the outbreak of vaping-related lung injuries.

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) tells Action 2 News the hearing, called "Examining the response to lung illnesses and rising youth electronic cigarette use," will be held November 13 in Washington.

A Senate committee will learn more about the outbreak and how to prevent future cases.

"We need to know more about what is making people sick and do more to prevent young people from using vaping products," Sen. Baldwin said.

As of last week, the Centers for Disease Control is aware of 1,604 cases of lung injury and confirmed 34 deaths related to the use of e-cigarette products. Another update is expected on Thursday, Oct. 31.

The CDC says investigators are finding vaping products containing THC are linked to most of the cases, particularly products obtained from "informal sources" such as friends or illicit dealers.