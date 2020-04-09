Bags of coffee beans and a 'thank you' to healthcare workers

The Exchange and Life Church in De Pere are working together to give health care workers extra energy as they complete such important work.

"We want to just continue to like cheer lead them and encourage them to keep going and to keep fighting," Exchange General Manager Abby Heinritz said.

Bags of Exchange coffee beans and a thank you note were given to workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

For Melissa Hurst, seeing the nurses react to receiving the gift bag was emotional.

"Oh it really warmed my heart," Volunteer Melissa Hurst said. "It made me really emotional when we went in and it made people so happy."

Hurst was one of three women who volunteered to deliver the coffee bags to local hospitals.

"I just want to give back to my community," Hurst said. "The health care workers are working so hard and anything I can do to help, I want to do."

And even though they can't give the staff hugs for all they do, they said the bags of coffee can show them they're appreciated.

"They are at the hands and feet of our loved ones and really risking their lives to do that," Heinritz said. "And so for us to be able to express our appreciation and express our gratitude in a small way that we can actually do, we definitely want to do that."