Bagel shop feeds front line workers, hopes to do more

At a time when many small businesses are struggling, because of the safer at home order, one Appleton shop is reaching out to front line workers to thank them for all they do.

Bagelicious on College Avenue in Appleton remains open, but like many businesses, it's not seeing the same revenue as before the pandemic.

"We're down significantly," says owner Kyle Fritz.

But that isn't stopping Fritz from thanking others that are still working. He and his staff packed up 900 bagel kits, individually wrapped bagels with a side of cream cheese, for front line workers in the city.

According to Fritz, "These people work hard, and lots of hours and conditions that aren't really normal, so anything that we can do that kind of just give them a break from their day and give them a little bit more normalcy and stability I think really helps these people out."

From the police department, to the fire department, the post office and doctor's offices, the bagel deliveries were a great treat for the recipients who aren't usually recognized like this for their service.

"Sometimes we do feel forgotten and something like this really just boosts morale and the importance. There's also a lot of customers are leaving notes and saying thanks you and leaving little things of sanitizers in the mailboxes, things like that so it really does help boost morale on the tough days like this," says Ryan Schulz, Appleton's Postmaster.

The bagel deliveries are only the beginning. Fritz is starting a fundraising campaign and hopes to raise enough money to provide box lunches for front line workers in a couple of weeks.

He adds, "We've exhausted a lot of our personal resources with these 900 bagels with cream cheese so we're really hoping to get some public support to help us put this campaign together for the boxed lunches."

To donate to the box lunch campaign, people can do so in person at Bagelicious from 7am-2:30pm, seven days a week, or they can the shop directly with credit card info at 920-380-9097.