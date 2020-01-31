Badgers v. Notre Dame football now night game at Lambeau Field

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- The Wisconsin Badgers v. Notre Dame football game is now a night game at Lambeau Field on Oct. 3, 2020.
You can watch the game on NBC15.
NBC15 Sports Director Mike Jacques was first to report the news.
This reporter has learned the @BadgerFootball game with @NDFootball on October 3rd at Lambeau Field will be a NIGHT GAME and will be carried on @nbc15_madison #Badgers #OnWisconsin— Mike Jocko Jacques (@jockosports) January 31, 2020
