The Wisconsin Badgers v. Notre Dame football game is now a night game at Lambeau Field on Oct. 3, 2020.

WBAY's sister station reports the game is scheduled from 7:30 p.m. – 11 p.m..

The teams will face off again in 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago. That game is scheduled for Sept. 25.

When the Badgers return to Green Bay in 2020, Wisconsin and Notre Dame will be playing for the 17th time overall. The Irish hold an 8-6-2 edge in the all-time series.