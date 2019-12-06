Back to normal? Oshkosh West students head back to class

Students are returning to class at Oshkosh West High School for the first time since a shooting involving the school resource officer.

The school was evacuated Tuesday morning after a student stabbed Officer Mike Wissink, who then shot and wounded the student. Both are recovering, and the 16-year-old is facing an attempted homicide charge (see related story).

The Oshkosh Area School District says it's focused on getting students and teachers back into a normal routine.

But it won't be completely normal. There will be extra police officers on the school grounds. There are extra counselors available to students and staff. There will be emotional support animals making the rounds. And Friday morning, students were treated to breakfast by the Oshkosh Police Department, including muffins, fruit, doughnuts and cookies.

"We're trying to create an environment where the kids know that they're going to be feeling safe. It's a light day. We're going to have a lot of smiles, a lot of shaking hands, maybe a little hugging going on," Police Chief Dean Smith said.

Students were allowed back briefly on Thursday to pick up the belongings they left behind in the evacuation. Several students told us they were trying to mentally prepare for returning to classes.

Superintendent Vickie Cartwright told us Friday morning they aren't just preparing the kids but the adults who will be supporting them.

There's a mood of appreciation, respect, and welcoming of our students. We're glad to have our students back in front of us :46

"We took time. It was very important. Just as our students need time in order to process through this whole event, our adults need that same process," she said. "We know that a majority of our students are going to not have any physical affect in front of us here today, but we know there's going to be some that will."

Chief Smith said thoughts are also with Officer Wissink -- and his thoughts are here with them.

"Officer Wissink wants to make sure everyone else is OK," Smith said. "The message he keeps delivering is, how are the officers? How are the teachers? How are the students? It's not about him; that's a sign of a true hero to me."