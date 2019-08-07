Back to School Store helps inspire confidence in local students

The Service League of Green Bay is helping 1,500 children get ready for school.

Students receive school supplies at the Back to School Store in Green Bay. Aug. 7, 2019. (WBAY Photo)

The annual Back to School Store is being held at Kress Center on the UW-Green Bay campus.

Registered students get to shop for new school supplies, clothes and shoes.

The children also get a free dental exam.

Organizers say the goal is to help the students start the school year with confidence.

"We're hoping to inspire a little bit of change, give these kids the confidence to know that they can do anything and everything," says Anna Burnette, The Service League. "Just because they don't always have that brand new backpack, they don't need to worry about that anymore because we're taking care of the little things so they can just be who they are."

On Tuesday, the Service League handed out 1,500 backpacks filled with school supplies to middle school students in Brown County.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Back to School Store. They accept donations.