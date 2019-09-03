Back 2 School: Things to know for the first day

Thousands of students are packing up their backpacks and picking out that perfect outfit for the first day of school.

That outfit should include an umbrella or some rain gear. StormCenter 2 has issued a Weather Aware Day. There will be rain for the morning commute and a chance for afternoon storms. Steve Beylon has it all timed out in your StormCenter 2 Bus Stop Forecast on Action 2 News This Morning. CLICK HERE for the full StormCenter 2 Forecast.

Show off that carefully chosen outfit by sharing your first day photos with Action 2 News. We may used some of your pictures on air. The best way to share with us is by uploading them through our website at https://www.wbay.com/ugc

Remember safety. Drivers will need to get used to sharing the roads with school buses. You may be rusty on the rules of stopping for a school bus. Here's what you need to remember:

Drivers must stop on a street or highway at least 20 feet from a school bus that is stopped with flashing red lights. This is required for all lanes--with the exception of divided highways and roads with a center median.

Cars cannot pass until those flashing red lights are turned off.

Some buses have flashing yellow lights. That gives drivers a heads up that a bus is about to stop and put on its flashing red lights.

Don't expect to be in the clear if no one stops you. A bus driver has up to 24 hours to report a violator. Fines are between $30 and $300. CLICK HERE for more school bus safety rules.

Action 2 News This Morning will continue to cover important topics for kids and parents as they head back to school. CLICK HERE for advice, tips and more.