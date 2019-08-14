Back 2 School: Technology essentials for college students

College students are heading back to campus and they'll need to be up-to-date on technology. But what devices do they need? The Best Buy Geek Squad gave Action 2 News This Morning advice on how to avoid the flashy items and focus on the essentials.

A laptop is a must. The type of laptop depends on your student's major. Engineering students might need a computer with a powerful processor.

Some students will only need the basics.

"Say you have a student who hasn't decided on a major yet, or they're just doing more general coursework. They can get away with a more general-purpose computer, designed to edit documents, check the web for research and send emails," says Derek Meister, Best Buy Geek Squad Agent.

Meister says a good printer is also a must-have device.

Devices use up a lot of battery power. Meister recommends purchasing a charger for the dorm and one to carry in a backpack.

Make sure your child's devices are secure. The most important step is to have a strong password for those devices.

Get security software for computers. That includes anti-virus and anti-spyware protection.

Meister says college students need storage so they don't have to worry about losing their projects and homework.

"And then finally to protect the actual data itself, absolutely recommend backing up often -- whether it's to an external USB hard drive, or to an online cloud storage," says Meister. "That's going to help to protect that data and make it accessible in case something happens to the computer itself."

Finally, make sure you have some protection against lost or stolen devices. A Bluetooth tracker can be placed on phones and laptops and other items. It allows you to track them should they go missing.

