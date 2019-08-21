Back 2 School: Making the most of leftover school supplies from last year

Parents and children are buying up new supplies for the school year. But what about the leftover ones from the previous school year?

Crayola has a program called Color Cycle. They take dried out markers and highlighters for recycling. Crayola takes all brands--not just their own. CLICK HERE to sign up.

The Crayon Initiative takes old crayons and melts them down to make new crayons for children in hospitals. CLICK HERE for the program.

Office Depot and Office Max have a program that allows you to recycle used ink and toner cartridges. CLICK HERE for more information.

Develop Africa is an organization that sends school supplies--gently used or new--to kids in Africa. They collect backpacks, notebooks, glue sticks, markers and pens. Develop Africa also collects monetary donations to help cover shipping costs. CLICK HERE for more information.