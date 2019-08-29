Back 2 School: Apps that help you raise money for schools

Parents no longer have to cut out box tops to collect the benefits for schools. You can do it all online.

Box Tops for Education has a new app. Parents purchase products with the Box Top label and scan the receipt.

It's the same deal. Schools will get 10 cents per item. Visit https://www.boxtops4education.com/ for more information.

The Shoparoo app allows you to scan receipts from stores that sell food, health or beauty items. The business makes a small donation to the school of your choice. Visit https://www.shoparoo.com/index.html for more information.

The Planet Fundraiser app also allows you to scan your receipts for a school donation. Visit https://planetfundraiser.com/ for more information.

Amazon has a program called Smile that raises money for schools and charitable organizations. Visit https://smile.amazon.com/ and choose the school you want to support. When you buy things on Amazon, the company will make a small donation.

Shop with Scrip donates money to schools. Visit https://www.shopwithscrip.com/ to purchase gift cards. Scrip donates part of the purcahse to your child's store. You'll need an enrollment code from your child's school.

Don't be afraid to double dip. Scan the same receipt on all apps.

