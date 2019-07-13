Baby born at 7-Eleven at 7:11 on 7/11 weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces

A Missouri woman was at the right place at the right time on the right date. (Source: Rachel Langford)
ST. LOUIS (Gray News) - Rachel Langford had been seeing the numbers seven and 11 throughout her pregnancy.

She didn’t realize it was foreshadowing.

At 7:11 on the evening of July 11 (7/11), Langford gave birth to J’amie Brown inside a Missouri 7-Eleven.

Her birth weight? Seven pounds and 11 ounces.

“I thought it was weird at first, and I didn’t know that (the numbers) meant so much,” Langford told CNN. “A lot of the times (during the pregnancy) I would look at the clock and it was 7:11.”

Langford, who also has a 6-year-old son, plans to tell the convenience store chain about J’amie's timely birth.

