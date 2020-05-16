Babershops reopen with new safety measures

Many businesses in Green Bay are re-opening on Saturday after Brown County dismissed it's safer at home order Friday evening.

When customers come to Starz Barber and Beauty, they have to wait in their cars until their barber comes out and brings them inside

It's the conversation and the buzz that has Starz Barber and Beauty owner, Chris Kimbrough, excited to be back at work.

"We're really excited to see our customers because here at Starz we kind of believe that this is the place where our clients become our family," Kimbrough said.

Since March barbershops in Wisconsin have been closed, following the safer at home order.

Now that they're open, barbers are making rules to keep them and customers safe.

"They book online still," said Kimbrough. "One thing that we're implementing is that when they book online they have to understand that they can't bring anyone with them. We also have implemented longer periods for our cutting time, so it gives us that gap so that in between clients we can stop and clean extra."

Hansel Canady at HanCan barbershop is spacing out appointments to use the extra time to clean up as well.

"I bought a lot of alcohol," Canady said. "91% proof and I'll be spraying my stations down and still just following the guidelines in my industry on top of whatever the CDC has for us."

Kimbrough said staying safe will take teamwork from employees and clients too.

"We're here for one another," said Kimbrough. "We want to keep them safe and we also want them to understand that it's very imperative for them to help us keep us safe because we have family to go home too as well."