BREAKING: First responders on scene of reported home explosion in Manawa

Dozens of first responders are on scene of a reported home explosion in Manawa.

Action 2 News' Dakota Sherek is on scene.

The explosion happened along County Highway N.

The intersection of County Highway N and County Road T is closed at this time.

Witnesses tell Action 2 News they heard the explosion at about 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

Pictures show caution tape up around the property and debris littering the area.

Personal from the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office, Iola Fire Department and Manawa Fire Department are on scene.

This is a developing story, stay with Action 2 News for updates as they become available.